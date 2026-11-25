CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The following information was provided by the Chesapeake Police Department

Name: Dzyier Boler

Age: 17

Date last seen: Nov. 13 at 8:44 a.m.

Last known location: His home in Chesapeake

Physical description: 5 foot 7 inches, around 130 lbs, black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing black jeans, black hoodie, and black shoes

More details: Dzyier is reported as having run away.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.