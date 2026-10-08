Dominion-NextEra merger draws divided public response at SCC hearing in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginians voiced sharply different opinions Wednesday night as the Virginia State Corporation Commission gathered public input on a proposed merger between Dominion Energy and NextEra Energy during a hearing at Christopher Newport University.

The hearing is part of the SCC's ongoing review of whether the merger is in the public interest. Testimony from the public hearing will be included in the commission's investigation before regulators issue a final decision on Jan. 11, 2027.

Opponents of the proposal urged commissioners to reject the deal, arguing it could place corporate profits ahead of the needs of consumers.

“If you allow this merger to go through, you’re not protecting the people, you’re protecting the corporations with profits as best interest,” one speaker told regulators. “Do not allow this merger to go through.”

Others argued the merger could bring long-term benefits to Virginia's energy future. Supporters pointed to commitments related to workforce development and the potential for greater innovation and investment.

“I also really like the fact of their commitment to workforce development,” another commenter said during the hearing.

As public comments continued, speakers raised concerns and opportunities related to energy reliability, economic impacts and Virginia's long-term power needs. One supporter encouraged regulators to consider the broader implications of the proposal.

“A merger of this size is about more than just two companies coming together,” the speaker said. “It’s about creating an opportunity to build something stronger, more innovative and better prepared for the future.”

In a statement submitted as part of the SCC review process, Dominion Energy said it believes the merger would provide meaningful benefits for customers and the commonwealth by strengthening its ability to deliver reliable, affordable service while supporting communities across Virginia.

The hearing comes amid growing scrutiny of the proposed $67 billion merger. Earlier Wednesday, a group of Virginia lawmakers held a news conference in Williamsburg to express concerns about the deal. On Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi said during a hearing that she opposes the proposal.

Regulators will continue reviewing testimony from Wednesday's hearing along with other evidence submitted in the case before issuing a final determination.

The SCC is expected to announce its decision on the proposed merger Jan. 11, 2027.

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