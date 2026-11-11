SS United States’ Newport News legacy lives on as famed ship is sunk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — As the SS United States is sunk off the coast of Florida to begin a new life as an artificial reef, pieces of the historic ocean liner and its legacy remain in Newport News, the city where it was built.

One of the most visible connections is at Christopher Newport University.

Inside CNU’s bell tower is the former ship’s bell from the SS United States.

“CNU has a really amazing connection with the SS United States,” said Dr. Sean Heuvel, the university’s director of institutional history.

On Wednesday afternoon, Heuvel and a student rang the bell as the SS United States began to sink off Florida.

The bell was donated to the university by Dr. Sarah Forbes, and CNU’s bell tower was built in 2014. Today, the bell has become part of campus tradition. Students ring it when they begin their time at CNU and again when they graduate.

“Now it’s become a cherished part of our campus community and life for a lot of ceremonial occasions, for graduations and other events,” Heuvel said.

The bell is also a reminder of Newport News’ connection to the ship itself.

The SS United States was built at Newport News Shipbuilding and completed in 1952. Once considered a technological marvel, the ocean liner became famous for its speed and represented American maritime and engineering prowess.

The Mariners’ Museum and Park also preserves several pieces of the ship’s history. Its collection includes one of the SS United States’ massive propeller, along with decorations and other items from inside the vessel, including a jukebox.

“A lot of the material we have really evokes the era of the ship,” said Lyles Forbes, vice president of collections and chief curator at the museum. “A jukebox, that’s got some really cool music from that time period.”

Forbes said the SS United States holds a unique place in the region’s history.

“It’s a really iconic ship that came out of Newport News,” he said.

After decades of uncertainty over the ship’s future, the SS United States is now being sunk off Florida, where it is expected to become the world’s largest artificial reef.

Forbes sees that as a way for the ship to continue making history.

“I think it’s a really good resolution to the end of the ship and kind of preserves it into the future,” he said.

Back in Newport News, part of that history will continue to ring out from CNU’s campus.

“We’re just really proud to have this bell on campus and continue this connection to this great city,” Heuvel said.

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