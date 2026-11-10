$450M Navy housing project breaks ground in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A major new military housing development is moving forward in downtown Newport News, with officials marking the start of construction at Huntington Hall on Monday.

The project is part of a $1.7 billion Navy investment in Hampton Roads. More than $450 million is going toward two new 17-story residential towers for sailors near Huntington Avenue and Warwick Boulevard.

In 2023, the Navy launched a nationwide initiative to improve sailor quality of service, including additional housing, following an increase in suicides among sailors based in Hampton Roads.

The development will replace existing buildings, including Huntington Hall, the Navy's current housing and recreation center. The project will also include investments in parking improvements and community spaces.

City leaders and local business owners say the development could have an impact well beyond providing new housing for sailors. They hope bringing more residents downtown will increase foot traffic, support nearby businesses and contribute to the city’s continued growth.

“This is a Navy and Marine Corps town. This is a shipbuilding town, and so to have the sailors in the front row as we dedicate this space to them that we're going to increase their quality of life across Hampton Roads, it means a great deal to someone that wore the uniform for 14 years and still wears it,” said Mayor Phillip Jones.

The project also strengthens the connection between Newport News and the military and maritime industries that have long played a major role in the city.

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