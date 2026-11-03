One man, two juveniles shot on Roanoke Avenue: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man and two juveniles were shot on Roanoke Avenue on Tuesday, according to the Newport News Police Department.

Around 12:28 a.m., officers arrived at the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue in response to a ShotSpotter activation. Police say they found a man and two juveniles, all with minor gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, according to NNPD. This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

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