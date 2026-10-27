Newport News launches housing relief grant program for homeowners

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News homeowners struggling with housing costs could soon get some extra help.

The city has launched the Resident First Housing Relief Grant Program, a pilot initiative offering assistance to eligible, income-qualified homeowners.

"Folks are really put into a place that they have to decide, what do I pay? What do I make a priority? So this pilot program really is to address the need of the citizens of the city," said Kimberly Thomas, Director of the Newport News Department of Human Services.

The program can cover up to half of a homeowner's real estate tax burden for the current fiscal year. Unlike a loan, the money does not have to be paid back.

"This is one of the most non-traditional ways that we can choose to serve residents," Thomas said.

To qualify, applicants must:

Own and live in the residence in Newport News and own no other property in the city

Meet income eligibility standards

Show that 30% of household income goes toward housing expenses

Not have applied for any other housing assistance in the city

"We recognize that locally as well as nationally, lots of folks are having difficulties maintaining housing expenses. Housing expenses tend to be the most expensive debt that folks have on an annual basis," Thomas said.

Applications are open through December 31. Completed applications are handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

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