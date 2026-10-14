Newport News man charged with double murders during 2022 armed robbery: DOJ

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was charged with a double homicide during the armed robbery of a convenience store in 2022, according to the Department of Justice.

24-year-old Jordan Isaiah Pierce was charged with two counts of using a firearm in a crime of violence resulting in death, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, interference with commerce by robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence.

Watch previous coverage: Newport News Police ask public for help identifying suspect in connection to recent double homicide, robbery

Newport News Police ask public for help identifying suspect in connection to recent double homicide, robbery

On June 15, 2022, Pierce robbed a convenience store of lottery tickets with another person on Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News. Pierce shot and killed two employees, according to the DOJ.

Pierce robbed another convenience store in Newport News a month later with the same weapon.

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