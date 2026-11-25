NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Businesses in Hilton Village are coming together this weekend for Small Business Saturday, hoping the event will bring shoppers through their doors and help kick off a strong holiday season.

Eighteen businesses in the Newport News neighborhood are participating in a special event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include a scavenger hunt and bingo designed to encourage people to visit businesses throughout the area.

For Marnie Dashwood, owner of the women's boutique The Mint Sweater, the event reflects one of the reasons she chose Hilton Village for her business.

"I wanted a place that felt like a community," Dashwood said.

Dashwood opened Mint Sweater two years ago and recently relocated the boutique just down the street to a shop off Warwick Boulevard.

"I know running a business is really hard and I wanted to make sure I could do it with support," she said.

Now, Dashwood is looking forward to joining other Hilton Village businesses for Small Business Saturday.

"It's going to be a fun and amazing day because we're all coming together to put on an amazing thing for people to come out and support small businesses," she said.

Just down the road, By Reid Legacy is preparing for its first Small Business Saturday after opening its skin care store about four months ago.

"It's actually been very great. The people here are very welcoming," said Jazzmyn Reid, one of the owners.

The owners are hoping their first major event brings plenty of new customers through the door.

"This is our very first event and we're very excited about it, and we anticipate a lot of people coming through and supporting us,"s aid Reid.

Both businesses said shopping locally offers customers something they may not get from bigger retailers, including the chance to build personal relationships with the people behind the businesses.

"We are out here making sure we truly build a relationship with our customers," said Reid.

"Each of the businesses here, they bring something unique from themselves," Dashwood said.

With the holiday shopping season getting underway, business owners hope the weekend's event will provide momentum heading into one of the most important times of the year for small retailers.

"Holidays are one of the busiest seasons of the year, and we're excited for it," Dashwood said.

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