US Marshals double reward to $10k for 'armed and dangerous' Virginia man wanted for April murder

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The U.S. Marshals Service has doubled its reward to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Newport News.

The search for 39-year-old Joquan Porter of Newport News is intensifying. Investigators previously offered a $5,000 reward, but the Marshals Service has now increased it to $10,000.

Porter is charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting on Deputy Lane in April. Police consider him armed and dangerous.

Newport News police went to the 300 block of Deputy Lane for a reported shooting on April 1 around 12:55 p.m. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, and she died at the scene, according to police.

Watch previous coverage: Suspect in Deputy Lane murder considered armed and dangerous: NNPD

Suspect in Deputy Lane murder considered armed and dangerous: NNPD

Police later identified the victim as 37-year-old Keshia Pearley. Investigators said Porter was Pearley's husband.

In addition to first-degree murder, Porter is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling, according to earlier reports.

Robert Bowers, a senior inspector with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, said the reward is meant to encourage tips.

"It is our intent to incentivize those with information to contact us," Bowers said. "Any information provided will remain confidential."

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332), or USMSTips@usdoj.gov. Tips may also be submitted to the Hampton Roads Crime Line at 888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3 Tips website https://wwwp3tips.com/ or P3 mobile app.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.