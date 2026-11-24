NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is launching a new video series aimed at having candid conversations about policing and addressing how police are perceived in the community.

The series, called “Police and Perception,” is scheduled to launch Dec. 1 and will feature Chief Steve Drew discussing hot-topic issues involving law enforcement, including encounters with people experiencing mental health crises, policing technology and officers’ use of force.

“We're just gonna have real conversations,” Drew said.

Drew said he hopes the series will give people more context about situations they may initially see in short videos or clips posted online.

“Sometimes individuals may see a 15-second clip and already formulate an idea or an opinion about what's happening, and we're going to kind of talk about the full six to 10, maybe even the 45 minutes from that body-worn camera or those interactions that citizens may not get to see,” Drew said.

The series will be hosted by Newport News Police Senior Communications Specialist Krystal Searcy. The department plans to release video and audio versions on social media and podcast platforms.

Drew said he understands why people sometimes form opinions based on the information immediately available to them. He hopes the series can provide a more complete picture of how officers respond to certain situations and why.

“I 100% understand why people's opinions may be forged by something they see or hear,” Drew said. “So I think we, I'm just trying to find a way to expose the department a little bit, talk about those hot topics, why they're important, and share that with our citizens that there's a lot more to those situations and scenes.”

The series comes about six months after an interaction involving a Newport News police officer and an SUV at City Center gained widespread attention online.

A video clip of the interaction showed an officer pointing a gun at the SUV, prompting questions from members of the community about the officer’s actions.

Drew later held a news conference where he showed additional video of the incident and said the officer acted reasonably based on the circumstances.

Asked whether that encounter led to the creation of “Police and Perception,” Drew said viral incidents involving law enforcement across the country can influence perceptions locally and raise questions about whether police are doing enough to explain what happened.

“What always seems to come back on, hey, did we do a good enough job explaining the situation?” Drew said. “We, I think we need to do a better job, law enforcement as a whole, is getting information out there as quick as possible, being as transparent as we can.”

Drew also acknowledged how much the relationship between police, technology and the public has changed over the past two decades. Nearly anyone can now record an encounter on a cellphone and quickly share it online.

“Today with, I just think how law enforcement has evolved and technology has evolved and citizens question more,” Drew said. “They certainly have the right to do that. I think that makes us better, community and police, when we have those conversations.”

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