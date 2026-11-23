NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Construction is moving forward on a long-awaited project that will eventually give drivers a new way to get on and off Interstate 64 at Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News.

Drivers traveling westbound on I-64 may have already noticed construction in the area. The first phase of the project is expected to add westbound entrance and exit ramps at Denbigh Boulevard by summer 2029.

Some drivers say the new interchange could make getting around the area easier.

“I think it’s a great idea to have that interchange to start off westbound traffic off of 64,” one driver said. “It’ll help people heading up towards Fort Eustis.”

Currently, there is no I-64 exit between Jefferson Avenue at mile marker 255 and Fort Eustis Boulevard at mile marker 250.

“It’ll help unload some of the traffic off at the Jefferson Avenue interchange by Walmart because sometimes that gets backed up, so I think it’s great,” the driver said.

Last month, the Virginia Department of Transportation gave Newport News City Council an update on the project. Construction is expected to soon lead to a traffic shift in the area.

“This project has been a long time coming, of which we are extremely appreciative,” Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany said during the meeting. “I know folks in the district have been waiting for this for a very long time.”

The project will also widen I-64 to accommodate the new ramps and include intersection improvements at Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

The first phase carries a price tag of $58 million.

“Provided it’s done on time and on budget, I think it’s a good idea,” one driver said.

Once the first phase is complete, work is expected to begin on the eastbound portion of the interchange.

That means residents and drivers will continue dealing with construction in the years ahead, but supporters say the finished interchange should make travel much more convenient.

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