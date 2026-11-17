NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Dozens gathered in Newport News to remember Dr. Cheryl Osbourne Chavers, a longtime community figure and domestic violence specialist with the Newport News Police Department.

The department announced Chavers’ death on social media last week.

During a remembrance held in her honor, friends, family, colleagues and community members shared stories about the impact Chavers had on the people around her.

“She was a pioneer and she just started so much,” Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. “Her footprints are all over that police department and all over our community.”

Chavers’ daughter said her mother had battled sickle cell anemia since birth. Those close to Chavers said they saw her live with pain for years while continuing to bring joy to others.

“Those that know her knows she was going through pain all the time, and yet somehow that smile, and it was contagious,” church member Rudy Ortega said.

The remembrance also highlighted the woman Chavers was beyond her work with the police department.

One speaker recalled that Chavers would chase him through the church if he did not stop to give her a hug.

“There were times in church where if I didn’t give her a hug, she would chase me in the church,” he recalled.

Another speaker shared how Chavers gave her opportunities to honor her late cousin.

“I made a promise that anytime I could use a platform to speak my cousin’s name, I will use it, and Cheryl gave me that platform anytime,” he said.

For those who knew Chavers, her absence will be deeply felt.

“There’s no words to describe how much I will miss her,” one speaker said.

Chavers’ husband and daughter delivered the final remarks at the remembrance.

Her celebration of life is scheduled for Dec. 12.

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