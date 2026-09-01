New I-64 interchange planned for Denbigh area of Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new interchange connecting Denbigh Boulevard to Interstate 64 is set to begin construction soon, offering drivers in the Denbigh area of Newport News a new option beyond Fort Eustis Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

A longtime Newport News resident is welcoming the news. Gene Keller has lived in the area since 1980.

"I think its a great idea to have that interchange to start off for the westbound traffic off of 64. It'll help people heading up towards Fort Eustis," Keller said.

The project will be completed in phases. The first phase will construct new on and off ramps heading westbound, with completion expected as soon as summer 2029. A second phase will follow with the construction of eastbound ramps.

Currently, there is a 5-mile gap on the interstate with no exit between Jefferson Avenue and Fort Eustis Boulevard.

Keller said the new interchange could also ease congestion at a nearby busy intersection.

"It'll help unload some of the traffic off at the Jefferson Avenue interchange down there by Walmart because sometimes that gets backed up so I think it's great," Keller said.

On Facebook, Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany, who represents the area, said the project is "the kind of long-term investment the community has needed for years."

Other drivers also expressed support for the project.

"Provided it's done on time and on budget I think it's a good idea," said Robert Brooks.

"Would this be more convenient? Yes amazingly so," said Keller.

The $58 million first phase will also widen I-64 to accommodate the new ramps and lead to intersection improvements at Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue where they intersect with Denbigh.

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