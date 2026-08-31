Hampton Roads sailors remain deployed as Iran war hits 6 months

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of Hampton Roads-based Sailors remain deployed in the Middle East as the U.S. war with Iran stretches past six months.

Recent video from U.S. Central Command shows USS George H.W. Bush conducting flight operations in the region, including at nighttime.

The Bush was sent to the Middle East after USS Gerald R. Ford returned home following a record-breaking 11-month deployment. The Ford's deployment was extended as the Iran war escalated at the end of February.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Daryl Caudle recently spoke about the length of deployments, saying his preference is for carrier strike group deployments to last around seven months.

"I think Sailors and families - if we know we're going into harm's way we should be able to project with a little more fidelity how long the carrier the striker is going to stay on station," Caudle said.

The ongoing war has also impacted gas prices and become a campaign issue, particularly in Virginia's second congressional District, where Democrat Elaine Luria is hoping to win back her seat from Republican Congresswoman Jen Kiggans.

Luria addressed the conflict, saying the situation has created serious safety concerns.

"There's so many ways that this has made us less safe and we have to put a stop to this war. We have to have leadership in Washington who will stand up to this administration," Luria said.

Kiggans also weighed in on the conflict.

"I know there's a lot of voices in the room negotiations are ongoing. I'd like to see that conflict wrap up so we can bring out military men and women home, but while they are in harms way I stand with them every day," Kiggans said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command reports the Navy continues to enforce a blockade on Iran. So far, the U.S. has redirected more than 80 commercial ships, disabled 3 ships, and boarded 2 to ensure compliance.

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