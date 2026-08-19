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Sailor faces murder charge following deadly shooting on future USS John F. Kennedy: NCIS

PCU John F. Kennedy
Seaman Jayden Howard/PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) departs HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding for Builder’s Trials, Jan. 28, 2026. Builder’s Trials provide an opportunity to test ship systems and components at sea for the first time, and make required adjustments prior to additional underway testing. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jayden Howard)
PCU John F. Kennedy
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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A sailor was charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice in connection with the shooting death of another sailor on the future USS John F. Kennedy back in June, an NCIS official told News 3 on Tuesday.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Jayjrion Rodriguez faces multiple charges following the death of Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jesse Braswell. The NCIS official told News 3 that the charges include violations of Article 118 and Article 119, which are murder and manslaughter, respectively.

Watch previous coverage: Sailor killed in shooting on future USS John F. Kennedy

Sailor killed in shooting on future USS John F. Kennedy

News 3 previously reported back in June that a sailor was being held in pretrial confinement following the deadly shooting that took place on June 6.

Records show Braswell joined the Navy in 2024 after living in Colorado. He was assigned to the future USS John F. Kennedy in March 2025.

The future USS John F. Kennedy — which recently completed its acceptance sea trials — is currently undergoing construction at Newport News Shipbuilding. The Kennedy is set to become the Navy's newest aircraft carrier and it is expected to be completed next year.

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