NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 25-year-old Newport News woman last seen at her apartment Saturday night.

Newport News Police are searching for Tiffany Nicole Taylor, who was last seen at her residence on Claiborne Place around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police described Taylor as a White woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 178 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. There is no word on what she was wearing.

Investigators say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department's 24/7 dispatch at 757-247-2500.

The Critically Missing Adult Alert is one of six alert programs the Virginia State Police use to help locate missing people. The others are the AMBER Alert, Blue Alert, Senior Alert, Ashanti Alert and Missing Child with Autism Alert.

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