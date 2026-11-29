JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 43-year-old woman who may be in the Williamsburg area.

James City County Police are searching for Kelly Daniel Barnes-Fleeson, who was last heard from Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police described Barnes-Fleeson as a Black woman, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 178 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was possibly wearing a maroon shirt with "California" written on the back. She could be in the Williamsburg area.

Investigators say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information about Barnes-Fleeson's whereabouts is asked to call the James City County Police Department's 24/7 dispatch at 757-253-1800.

The Critically Missing Adult Alert is one of six alert programs the Virginia State Police use to help locate missing people. The others are the AMBER Alert, Blue Alert, Senior Alert, Ashanti Alert and Missing Child with Autism Alert.

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