OUTER BANKS, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials plan to reopen all three closed stretches of N.C. 12 along the Outer Banks on Sunday, after a strong nor'easter flooded the highway with ocean overwash on Thanksgiving Day.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the sections will open at different times during the day.

The stretch on Pea Island, between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, will open to all traffic at 8 a.m. Sunday. Automated traffic signals will control a one-lane detour at the Pea Island Visitor Center.

At the Pea Island Visitor Center, NCDOT said protective sandbags mostly held their place, and crews had found no road damage there as of Saturday morning.

Workers were clearing sand that at one point piled 4 to 6 feet deep over the road. The agency said the sand may have ironically helped shield the asphalt from damage.

At noon, the road between Hatteras village and Frisco will reopen. Another set of automated signals will guide drivers through a one-lane, 10-foot-wide section of pavement that the storm damaged.

The section on Ocracoke Island, between the ferry terminal and the National Park Service Pony Pens, will reopen late Sunday afternoon if road conditions allow. A traffic shift there will steer vehicles around damaged pavement at the edge of the road.

Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke will start again once that road reopens. Ferry service between Ocracoke, Swan Quarter and Cedar Island resumed Saturday morning.

As water receded and conditions calmed Saturday, NCDOT said crews were making good progress and growing more confident that one or more of the three closed stretches could reopen during the day Sunday.

Officials urged drivers to use extreme caution along the entire length of N.C. 12. Some areas still have sand and standing water on the road, and crews will be working in active work zones to repair damaged pavement.

The reopening marks a turnaround from earlier in the week. On Friday, Dare County said the road was not expected to reopen before Sunday at the earliest, warning that the date was not guaranteed. The county said flooding, ocean overwash and strong winds on Thursday had reversed progress crews made the day before.

Crews worked to remove sand and water, rebuild protective dunes along nearly 4,000 feet of Pea Island and fix pavement damage. Parts of the highway had been underwater, the county said.

Many roads around Dare County may still be affected by floodwaters and damaged pavement. Emergency management officials offered these safety tips:

Never drive around barricades or attempt to travel on closed sections of roadway.

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. Water may be deeper than it appears and may conceal damaged pavement or debris.

Reduce your speed when traveling near flooded areas to avoid creating wakes that can push water onto other vehicles. Saltwater can cause significant damage to vehicles.

Use extra caution after dark when standing water and other roadway hazards are more difficult to see.

Avoid contact with floodwaters, which may contain contaminants and hazardous debris.

Exercise caution on ocean beaches due to erosion, hazardous surf conditions and debris resulting from the storm.

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