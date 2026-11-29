Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out with partly cloudy skies, followed by mostly cloudy skies developing during the afternoon. Temperatures will start off cool but recover into the low to mid 60s by this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the S at 5-15 mph. Overnight cloudy skies will stay in place with a cold front moving in after midnight. Lows will only reach the 50s with rain and thunderstorms likely after midnight, along with breezy conditions developing.

Tomorrow will start out with rain and lingering showers early, mainly before 7 AM. Overcast skies will clear out during the morning, with partly cloudy skies expected for the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s, with windy conditions out of the NW at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Overnight skies will clear, with lows dropping into the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday will start off with clear skies, with mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. High temperatures will drop dramatically from Monday, with highs only reaching the low 50s. Winds will be light out of the N at 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures will stick around Wednesday, with highs staying in the 50s.

On Thursday temperatures will return to the 60s, with partly cloudy skies expected. On Friday, a warm front will move through, bringing clouds and warmer weather. Rain moves in Friday night into Saturday morning, with cooler weather returning by the beginning of next week.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

X (Twitter)