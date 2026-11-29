NORFOLK, VA — Cleanup continues in the Larchmont section of Norfolk after a Thanksgiving Day storm brought flooding to portions of Hampton Roads, leaving residents dealing with water damage and damaged vehicles.

Joe Kennedy showed WTKR News 3 some of the water damage inside his garage, where floodwaters reached during the storm. He and his neighbors are still cleaning up after a day that brought more flooding than they anticipated.

Kennedy said residents regularly monitor tide forecasts, but the expected water levels changed overnight.

"We watch it regularly and this tide was 6.5 ft, was scheduled to be 6.5 ft, and at some point over the night, Wednesday night, it got switched to 7.5 ft, which we just simply weren't prepared for."

Floodwaters reached several areas across Hampton Roads, leaving some vehicles damaged or potentially totaled. Kennedy said one of his two vintage cars, a 1977 MGB, was among those affected.

Despite the damage, Kennedy said he was grateful that his family and neighbors were safe.

"We're thankful for, you know, everyone being safe. There's no catastrophic damage. You know, everyone has a house. I mean, we had the tornado warnings during the high tide. We all got in the middle of the house and thank goodness we didn't get hit by a tornado. We're just thankful that everyone's happy and healthy."

As residents continue cleaning up and assessing damage, Kennedy said the Thanksgiving storm is one he won't soon forget.

"Certainly one for the record books," he said and added, "It's a disaster that's beyond our control."

For Kennedy and his neighbors, the focus now shifts to cleaning up, assessing the damage and moving forward after a Thanksgiving storm they say they won't soon forget.

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