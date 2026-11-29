NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Some of the issues that have plagued Old Dominion throughout the season continued right up through end of the campaign.

The Monarchs turned the ball over five times and only mustered 35 rushing yards in a 27-10 loss to Southern Mississippi in the season final at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Looking to get out to a fast start, the silver and blue were playing catch-up less than four minutes into the game. Jaxon Potter's pass was broken up and picked off by the Golden Eagles' Kolby Peavy, who returned it for a touchdown and gave Southern Miss the 7-0 lead with 11:36 remaining in the opening frame.

Ricky Rahne's group responded. Quinn Henicle found Kendall Harris down the sideline for a 33-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

But the Eagles owned the scoreboard for the rest of the afternoon, taking a 14-7 lead into halftime, opening it up to 24-7 and cruising for the win. Old Dominion's season ends with a 3-9 record, 2-6 in Sun Belt play.

The Monarchs were able to generate some offense, passing for 356 yards and picking up 391 total yards on the afternoon, but were unable to find the endzone aside from the first quarter TD. Potter accounted for 287 of the passing yards, but threw four interceptions as well to halt some ODU progress.

Leon Haughton Jr. capped off the season strong, pulling in 11 receptions for 112 yards.

Old Dominion wrapped up the season 1-5 on its home field, one year after a perfect 6-0 schedule in its own stadium.

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