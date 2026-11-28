VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Last year, a late game-winning drive led Indian River to a region title game win at Green Run, but 2026 would not see the same fate.

Nah'syr Bess broke up a Braves' fourth-down pass attempt to seal the 24-21 Green Run victory in the Region 5A championship game Friday afternoon. The win sends the Stallions to the Class 5 state semifinals and ends Indian River's season at 12-1.

With quarterback Maurikus Banks ailing with a leg injury, Green Run utilized a wildcat format with senior running TJ Ealy taking the snap for much of the afternoon. Ealy stepped up in his final game on his home field, rushing for 296 yards and two touchdowns to help fuel the Stallion triumph. The running back broke free for a 67-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage to set the tone.

Green Run opened up a 17-0 halftime lead, but Indian River completed a comeback in the second half. After two touchdowns in the third quarter, the Braves turned a blocked punt into points. Lord Malik Heru rushed for a touchdown to put Indian River in front, 21-17, with a little more than 11 minutes remaining in the game.

But the Stallions had some left. Ealy checked in with his second touchdown of the afternoon to push Green Run back in front and the Stallions stopped a few Indian River threats down the stretch to clinch the win.

The region crown marks Green Run's fourth since 2021. The Stallions improved to 12-1 and will visit Stone Bridge next Saturday in the Class 5 state semifinals.

Elsewhere, Oscar Smith's bid for a three-peat in Class 6 will come up short, after the Tigers fell to Thomas Dale, 19-7, in the Region 6A championship game Friday afternoon.

Tyrell Benton got Oscar Smith on the scoreboard first with a five-yard touchdown rush on a quarterback keeper, but that would mark the Tigers' only score of the game. Benton would suffer an injury in the first half and the Smith offense was never able to gain traction.

Knights' star Mykell Bryant found the endzone twice, once on the receiving end and another late score on the ground, to help fuel the region's top seed to its first region crown since 2015.

Region 4A saw Williamsburg neighbors Lafayette and Warhill rematch, with the Rams earning the 24-14 victory. Jael Love got things going in the second quarter with a punt return for a touchdown and Baum Hogge added another score on a quarterback keeper, helping Lafayette to a 17-0 halftime lead.

The Lions would get on the board in the third quarter, but a Bryce Johnson rushing touchdown slammed the door for Lafayette.

The Rams won their 11th straight game and will visit either Varina or Louisa in the Class 4 state semifinals.

Two other region title games involving Hampton Roads teams will kick off Saturday. Bethel will host Maury to decide the Region 5B crown at 1:00, while Poquoson welcomes Armstrong at 2:00 in the Region 2A championship game.

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