NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion was coming off its first loss of the season. Hampton was seeking its first victory over a Division I opponent.

When the dust settled, it was the Monarchs bouncing back and getting back into the win column to improve to 6-1.

Adante' Holiman scored 17 points and ODU held off a handful of Pirate comeback attempts, taking the victory, 71-59, at Chartway Arena Tuesday night.

Mike Jones saw his squad come out of the gate strong. ODU opened up a 14-point advantage in the first eight minutes of the game, but Hampton chipped away and cut the lead to two points on a Seth Hubbard three-pointer with 5:29 remaining in the half. The Monarchs would open up some cushion and lead 40-30 heading into halftime and shoot 59 percent from the floor in the opening frame.

The Pirates would once again chip away coming out of the break. Tyler Jackson's floater cut the ODU lead to 47-45 with 11:55 to play. But once again the silver and blue had an answer, opening the advantage back up to 10 points in the following six minutes and keeping Hampton at arm's length down the stretch.

Holiman led four ODU players in double figures. Zacch Wiggins chipped in 12 points, Kylan Howze posted a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Jotham Nweke dropped 10 points off the bench.

Hubbard paced Hampton with 20 points, scoring 16 in the first half. Max Frazier added 14 points.

ODU won the rebounding battle, 34-24 and knocked down 15 of its 17 free throws. The Monarchs were also eight of 16 from beyond the arc.

The Monarchs are back in action Friday at Virginia Tech, while Hampton will face UMass-Lowell in the Capital Thanksgiving Classic on Friday as well.

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