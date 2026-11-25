NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- What started as a full slate of high school football teams in August has been trimmed down to just eight Hampton Roads squads still in the hunt for state crowns.

Three region championship games will feature 757 squads squaring off against each other. Indian River and Green Run will rematch in the Region 5A championship game, a contest won by the Braves a year ago. That contest will kick off Friday at 2 p.m.

Maury and Bethel clash in the Region 5B title showdown. The Commodores are searching for their ninth consecutive region crown in their quest for a fourth straight state title. Meanwhile, the Bruins are 12-0 and enjoying their best campaign since the early 1990's. The two meet at Darling Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Warhill and Lafayette meet each other for the second time this year. The Williamsburg neighbors battled in a nail-biter during the regular season, a 14-7 Rams' victory. The two face off at Wanner Stadium this Friday night at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere, Oscar Smith travels to Thomas Dale for a 3 p.m. Black Friday showdown for the Region 6A crown. The Tiger are chasing a third consecutive state championship.

Region 2A finds Poquoson taking the field in search of a fifth straight region triumph. The Islanders host Armstrong Friday at 7 p.m.

Region 6A:

(2) Oscar Smith @ (1) Thomas Dale- Friday, 3:00

Region 5A:

(2) Indian River @ (1) Green Run- Friday, 2:00

Region 5B:

(3) Maury @ (1) Bethel- Saturday, 1:00

Region 4A:

(3) Warhill @ (1) Lafayette- Friday, 7:00

Region 2A:

(4) Armstrong @ (2) Poquoson- Friday, 7:)0

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