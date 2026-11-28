BLACKSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Mike Jones knows Blacksburg well.

The Old Dominion head coach broke into the college basketball coaching ranks by spending two seasons on the Hokies' staff as an assistant. Friday saw him bring his own team back to Cassell Coliseum.

Bubu Benjamin's 15 points led four Old Dominion players in double figures, but Virginia Tech had a little bit more at the end, downing the Monarchs, 70-61. The defeat drops ODU to 6-2 on the season.

Old Dominion had its moments. A back and forth first half saw the silver and blue open up a four point lead, but the Hokies took a seven point advantage into the break.

The Monarchs tried to withstand some Virginia Tech rallies in the second and continued to battle, but fell short to their in-state foes.

In addition to Benjamin's efforts, Jared Turner, Adante' Holiman and Kylan Howze each added 11 points. Howze tallied his second double-double in as many games, pulling down 10 rebounds as well.

Ben Hammond paced Virginia Tech with 15 points.

Old Dominion is back in action at home against Drexel. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

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