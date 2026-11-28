HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- In a battle of an unbeaten against a team that had been there before plenty of times in recent years, experience won.

Continuing its quest for a fourth consecutive state championship, Maury opened up a 14-0 second quarter lead and topped Bethel, 28-7, to claim the Region 5B crown at Darling Stadium Saturday afternoon.

After a short Tayshawn Branche rushing score in the opening frame, the Commodores doubled their lead in the second. Domo Everette found Camir Croom over the middle, with the receiver making an adjustment around defenders in the middle of the field and sprinting to the endzone for an 87-yard touchdown. The Bruins responded late in the half as Tyson Carter found Derek Fisher to cut it to 14-7.

That would remain the score until the fourth quarter, when Branche added his second touchdown run from seven yards away, capping off a drive that included the James Madison commit making a one-handed catch to set up the score. Everette would find Josiah Stanton for another short touchdown to cap off the scoring.

Bethel had its chances, forcing some turnovers and making some big plays that would set them up in the redzone, but was unable to convert and finished the season 12-1.

Maury improves to 11-2 and claims its ninth consecutive region crown. The Commodores will travel to Highland Springs for the Class 5 state semifinals next Saturday.

The Region 2A championship game saw Poquoson and Armstrong battle in a low-scoring affair, but the underdogs had a little bit more at the end as the Wildcats nipped the Islanders, 10-7.

Poquoson found the endzone first in the second quarter, when Amauri Lymon capped off a drive with a five-yard rushing touchdown. Lymon rushed up the middle and the Islanders helped push the pile across the goalline.

Armstrong pulled even in the third and the score would remain even at 7-7 until late in the contest. That's when Armstrong's Henry Noland booted the game-winning field goal with 1:46 remaining in the game.

Poquoson's season wraps up at 11-2.

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