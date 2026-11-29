GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Two days after a powerful coastal storm battered Hampton Roads on Thanksgiving Day, recovery efforts continued Saturday in Gloucester County, where residents worked to clear debris and local organizations stepped in to help families affected by flooding and power outages.

While some spent Saturday cleaning up their properties, others worked to ensure their neighbors had enough food and access to resources as they began recovering from the storm.

Outside Transforming Life Church along George Washington Memorial Highway in Hayes, volunteers with Bread for Life, a local nonprofit food pantry, distributed food to residents affected by the storm.

Patte Sobieski, who represents Bread for Life, said some of the people she encountered Saturday were dealing with flooding inside their homes, power outages and debris scattered across their properties. Others, including elderly residents, temporarily left their homes during the storm only to return to a mess.

"We are so fortunate to be able to help people in the community at this time," Sobieski said.

The nonprofit initially saw a slow response Saturday but moved its truck closer to Route 17 to increase its visibility and reach more residents.

The organization's efforts came together in a matter of hours. Sobieski said Bread for Life began reaching out to volunteers around 8 p.m. Friday. By Saturday morning, 40 volunteers had shown up to help package enough food for about 200 people.

The food distributed Saturday included shelf-stable items, bakery products and fresh oranges.

Sobieski said the goal was to provide families with some semblance of normalcy after a storm disrupted their Thanksgiving holiday.

Bread for Life typically operates a food pantry that allows clients to select items based on their families' needs, similar to shopping at a grocery store. For Saturday's distribution, however, volunteers prepared bags of food to help get supplies into the hands of residents.

Meanwhile, Gloucester County Emergency Management and the American Red Cross were also at Transforming Life Church on Saturday, collecting information from residents whose properties sustained damage during the storm. Food and water were available at the free event.

The information gathered will help officials determine possible eligibility for state assistance.

The local damage assessment efforts come a day after Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger visited Gloucester County and Yorktown to survey storm damage and announced that she had declared a state of emergency.

Speaking to reporters in Yorktown on Friday, Spanberger explained why she did not issue an emergency declaration ahead of the storm, noting that previous declarations ahead of severe weather events allowed the state to mobilize resources, including the Virginia National Guard.

"Knowing what this storm was going to be, we didn't have a need for mobilization," Spanberger said. "Importantly, we weren't receiving, um, requests from localities for that type of mobilization."

Spanberger said the Virginia Emergency Support Team was activated Wednesday, ahead of the storm, allowing emergency management personnel to coordinate with localities throughout the Thanksgiving holiday.

She also praised the response of local emergency management officials while acknowledging the significant damage the storm caused across coastal Virginia.

The governor said Friday's emergency declaration will allow the state to conduct a comprehensive damage assessment and determine whether Virginia may qualify for federal assistance.

State emergency management officials will work with localities to document the financial costs and broader impacts of the storm. That information will help determine whether Virginia meets the thresholds necessary to pursue federal assistance.

An emergency declaration does not guarantee that federal assistance will be made available.

Spanberger also said she has been in contact with members of the General Assembly representing affected communities and plans to provide them with a more comprehensive briefing early next week about the state's damage assessment efforts.

As those assessments continue, local organizations are preparing to support residents beyond the holiday weekend.

Sobieski said Bread for Life hopes to use information gathered by the American Red Cross to better understand the needs of Gloucester County residents and determine how the nonprofit can continue helping in the coming days.

"We can do more next week or as the week goes on for people that have lost power and are struggling with trying to get their lives back," Sobieski said.