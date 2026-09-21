Gloucester County issues water conservation warning

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Gloucester County issued a water conservation warning on Monday afternoon due to a drop in the reservoir levels.

The county is asking for voluntary conservation efforts with a goal of reducing community water use by 5-10%. The water level at the Beaverdam Reservoir dropped below 38.9 feet, but the community's water needs are still being met, according to the county.

"Gloucester County continues to produce water without issue, and the community’s water needs continue to be met," said Katey Legg, Gloucester's Public Utilities Director. "The warning is a proactive measure intended to help preserve reservoir levels while conditions are closely monitored."

Residents and businesses are asked to reduce unnecessary water use, including limiting lawn and landscape watering, only washing vehicles and outdoor surfaces when necessary, running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads and repairing leaks and reducing water use wherever it is practical.

There are currently no mandatory water-use restrictions in place. Gloucester county staff will continue to monitor reservoir levels and will provide updates as conditions change.