Gloucester fire chief on apartment fire that killed family of 3: 'It took a toll on our people'

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — When a Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue member stepped outside his home directly across the street from the 4200 block of Hickory Fork Road early Sunday morning, he saw the garage already fully engulfed in flames — and then heard the explosions.

What he did not yet know was that someone he knew was inside.

Fire Chief J.D. Clements said one of the three victims who died in the garage apartment fire had connections to the department — a detail that made an already devastating call even harder to bear.

"I just can't emphasize how hard it is at any time, but to deal with somebody that you know on a daily basis, it just makes it that much harder," Clements said.

WATCH: Drone video shows scene of garage apartment fire that killed 3 in Gloucester

Drone video shows scene of garage apartment fire that killed 3 in Gloucester

The woman who died was the daughter of the family who owns the property next to the garage apartment — a family that also used to volunteer with Gloucester Fire. She died alongside her boyfriend and his young daughter.

The explosions the firefighter heard from across the street came from oxygen tanks stored in the lower level of the garage. Clements said the woman had lung issues and used oxygen from time to time.

More than 25 people responded to the scene. Firefighters put out the fire in about 20 to 30 minutes — but recovering the three bodies required outside equipment and took much longer.

"We had to bring in outside equipment to assist in that phase of the scene. And it took a toll on our people," Clements said.

The Virginia State Police and Gloucester County Sheriff's Office have not released the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing. The names of the victims have not been officially released.

WATCH: Inside Gloucester's response to a deadly apartment fire: 'It took a toll on our people'

Inside Gloucester's response to a deadly garage apartment fire: 'It took a toll on our people'

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.