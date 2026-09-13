First Warning Forecast: Milder conditions this week, not as hot

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms fade this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

We’ll see the chance of a few spotty showers Monday as the leftover cloud cover clears out. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Milder and drier conditions return during the middle of the work week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will only be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures rebound back to the mid 80s by the end of the week. An approaching cold front brings isolated shower chances next weekend.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar