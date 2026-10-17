Man dead, woman injured in double shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a double shooting in Newport News Saturday morning.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Marshall Avenue and Timber Drive around 11:32 a.m. on Oct. 17.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, an adult man and an adult woman, outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man later died from his injuries at the hospital. The woman remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment.

Authorities have not released the identities of either victim.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Detectives are canvassing the surrounding area as the department's Forensics Unit processes the scene for evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

News 3 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

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