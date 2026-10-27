Man accused of killing 2 Newport News 7-Eleven employees pleads not guilty

NORFOLK, Va. — A man accused of killing two employees at a Newport News 7-Eleven more than four years ago pleaded not guilty Monday to federal charges in connection with the case.

Federal investigators have charged 24-year-old Jordan Pierce with six counts, including using a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death.

Pierce was arraigned Monday afternoon in federal court in Norfolk, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges and requested a jury trial. He was also informed that two of the charges carry a maximum penalty of death.

The charges stem from the June 2022 killings of 52-year-old Preyas Patel and 35-year-old Logan Thomas at the 7-Eleven on Kiln Creek Parkway.

Investigators previously released surveillance video from inside the store showing a masked man running through the business with what appeared to be a Draco-style pistol resembling an AK-47.

The case remained unsolved for more than four years until charges were announced earlier this month.

News 3 spoke with local attorney Eric Korslund, who is not connected to the case, about the federal court process and the possibility of prosecutors seeking the death penalty.

"Knowing that the government can execute your client if he's found guilty certainly heightens the stakes, without question," Korslund said.

News 3 asked the U.S. Attorney's Office whether prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty in Pierce's case and they declined to comment. An attorney representing Pierce did not comment outside court Monday.

Virginia abolished the death penalty at the state level in 2021, but capital punishment remains possible under federal law.

"There's a lot of thought that goes into whether the government's going to seek the death penalty or not," Korslund said. "They'll look into all the facts of the case. They'll look into the defendant's prior criminal history. They'll look in if there's any mitigating evidence that would not support the death penalty."

Investigators allege Pierce stole lottery tickets on the night of the killings. They also allege he and unnamed co-conspirators robbed another store about a month later.

Korslund said the federal government's involvement in the case is tied to the Hobbs Act.

"The federal authorities have jurisdiction or authority over Mr. Pierce's case under the Hobbs Act, which basically states if there's any robbery that can affect interstate commerce, that gives the federal authorities jurisdiction to take on the case," Korslund said.

Because the case could potentially involve the death penalty, proceedings are expected to move slower than normal. A status hearing is scheduled for March 2027.

Pierce will remain behind bars as the case moves forward.

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