Man severely injured in Chestnut Avenue shooting, suspect in custody: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was severely injured in a shooting on Chestnut Avenue Wednesday morning, according to the Newport New Police Department.

Around 11:08 a.m., officers arrived at the 32nd Street and Chestnut Avenue intersection on the report of a shooting. Police say they found a man with at least one severe gunshot wound, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting was the result of an argument between two people who knew each other, according to NNPD. Officers identified the suspect and arrested him within two hours of the shooting.

This is an active investigation. Charges are pending.

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