Legislative priorities: Portsmouth seeks millions from state for infrastructure, fire services, city projects

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth is asking state lawmakers for $61.7 million to address infrastructure needs, improve emergency response and replace city facilities.

The city's top state budget priority is an $8 million request for Phase 2 of the Douglas Avenue suction main replacement, months after a sewage main break sent 3.1 million gallons of raw sewage onto Douglas Avenue and into Hull Creek in August.

Neighbors who spoke with News 3 off camera Tuesday said they were pleased to see improvements on the street, including recent paving work.

It is unclear from the city's presentation whether the $8 million request would reimburse Portsmouth for repairs already completed, fund additional replacement work or cover both. We reached out to the city spokesperson, but did not hear back.

The city's second-highest budget priority is $19.7 million to replace and relocate Cradock Fire Station 11. A firefighter previously told News 3 that moving the station closer to George Washington Highway would help crews reach neighborhoods such as Highland Biltmore and Truxtun sooner.

Portsmouth's six state budget requests total $61.7 million. The other requests include $6.5 million for the Portsmouth Fire Department's fourth-shift initiative, $4.5 million for improvements to Victory Boulevard and Elm Avenue, $15 million for Frederick Boulevard outfall improvements and $8 million to replace the Pavilion Artist Building.

City of Portsmouth

The city also plans to pursue changes to state law and its charter through its 2027 legislative initiatives.

Those proposals include changes to state law governing special-use permits, eliminating the city's Civil Service Commission from the Portsmouth City Charter, and amending state law related to local government drone interception and liability.

Portsmouth City Council is scheduled to meet with its General Assembly delegation Nov. 10. Council is also scheduled to adopt its 2027 state and federal legislative initiatives that day. The deadline to pre-file state legislative initiatives is Nov. 30.

Residents can review the city's full list of proposed 2027 state and federal legislative initiatives and budget requests.

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