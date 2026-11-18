SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue is stepping up recruitment efforts as the department works to address staffing needs and eventually reduce the number of hours its firefighters work each week.

The department recently held an event at its new training facility, using live demonstrations to give potential recruits and members of the public a closer look at the job and the training firefighters receive.

The event is part of a broader staffing effort that includes recruitment, addressing ongoing pay and a plan to reduce firefighters’ working hours.

“The city has been committed. It’s a very full-court press effort to get our recruitment numbers up,” Deputy Chief David Herald said.

Herald said staffing challenges in recent years have required firefighters to work additional hours to maintain the city’s level of fire protection.

“The last few years has been tough,” Herald said. “The firefighters are having to work a lot of extra hours to maintain that level of fire protection that the City of Suffolk has.”

Currently, operational firefighters work a traditional 56-hour workweek, according to Suffolk Fire & Rescue. The department’s plan would first reduce that schedule to 48 hours, with an eventual goal of a 42-hour workweek.

Fire Training Lt. Ryan Foster said reducing those hours could have benefits for firefighter health and wellness by providing more time to recover between shifts.

“It does a lot for firefighter health and wellness, allowing for more breaks between shifts to properly recover before going back into that next shift,” Foster said.

But reaching those shorter workweeks will depend in part on staffing.

The department says adding more firefighters and paramedics will help make the transition possible, which is why recruitment efforts and events offering a firsthand look at the profession remain an important part of the plan.

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