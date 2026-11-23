SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk city staff is taking a closer look at housing affordability as rising costs leave some residents struggling to keep up and officials explore ways to create and preserve more affordable housing.

Keith Phelps has lived in Suffolk for most of his life. He said his rent increased from $700 to $985, taking up nearly half of the roughly $2,100 he says he brings in each month.

For Phelps, that means making difficult decisions about what gets paid.

“So that means something had to go,” Phelps said. “Either I’m not gonna pay the car note or the car insurance, or I’m not gonna see the doctor.”

Phelps’ experience comes as the city takes a closer look at its housing market and the numbers behind affordability.

During a City Council work session, Comprehensive Planning Manager Jonathan McBride presented a snapshot of Suffolk’s current housing market, related demographics and the affordability challenges facing residents at different income levels.

Last year, nearly 1,000 housing units received certificates of occupancy, according to the presentation, but city staff said just 15% were dedicated affordable housing.

McBride said that while median incomes have risen, the ability to afford a home has become more difficult.

“Yes, our incomes have continued to go up as a median income as a statistic, but what we see is the ability to afford a house gets harder and harder,” McBride said.

McBride also said higher-income buyers coming into Suffolk can benefit the city’s economy while adding pressure for people searching for lower-cost housing.

“You’ve got more people with income coming in and buying homes, which is great. That’s great for your economy, but that also means that puts more pressure on those that are looking for affordable housing options within your city,” McBride said.

The presentation also highlighted Suffolk’s limited supply of dedicated affordable housing. McBride said the city has fewer than 300 dedicated income-limited affordable units.

At the same time, McBride cited the Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority’s five-year plan, which reported 2,750 families on its Housing Choice Voucher wait list.

Phelps said he sees the struggle extending beyond his own household.

“I have a lot of friends that come here, but they can’t afford the rent,” Phelps said. “So how do you maintain? You can’t.”

Suffolk looks at ways to expand affordable housing

City staff told council that addressing affordability will require more than one solution.

Staff is currently working on several efforts, including:



Creating an inventory of vacant public property that could be used for infill affordable housing opportunities

Working with the Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Habitat for Humanity and other partners

Updating the city’s Unified Development Ordinance

Reviewing downtown zoning to encourage additional housing and reinvestment

Exploring additional infill housing opportunities

Looking at housing through village planning and a regional housing assessment

McBride emphasized that zoning changes alone will not solve the affordability issue.

The city is also looking at ways to preserve existing housing that is already relatively affordable while considering how future development could provide housing at a broader range of price points.

Planning staff said it expects to return to City Council around the beginning of the year for another conversation focused more specifically on strategies the city could pursue.

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