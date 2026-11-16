Portsmouth Sen. Louise Lucas expected to plead not guilty at Monday arraignment

Portsmouth state Sen. Louise Lucas is expected to plead not guilty Monday afternoon when she is arraigned on five federal charges in a case prosecutors say involved the illegal sale of marijuana through her businesses.

Lucas is one of seven defendants charged in the federal case.

Her daughter said Thursday that Lucas intends to plead not guilty.

“Of course. Of course, why not?” Lisa Lucas-Burke said when News 3 asked whether her mother would enter a not guilty plea.

Four of Lucas’ co-defendants pleaded not guilty during arraignments Thursday and requested a jury trial. The remaining three defendants are expected in court Monday.

In addition to Lucas, those defendants include her daughter, Theresa Lucas-Lamb, and Prince Albert William Hudson III, who investigators say obtained marijuana that was later sold at Lucas’ business.

Federal prosecutors accuse Lucas of leading a criminal enterprise that illegally sold marijuana through her businesses with the involvement of family members and business associates.

Lucas’ family has pushed back against the allegations.

“I’m confident that my attorneys are going to take very good care of the Lucas family,” Lucas-Burke told News 3. “We’re good people. We’re not who they made us out to be at all.”

The case has been designated complex by a federal judge, meaning more time can pass before the case goes to trial.

Scheduling a trial could also prove complicated because there are seven defendants, requiring the judge to coordinate with prosecutors and attorneys representing each defendant.

The judge is expected to address a trial date Monday. The trial, however, may not begin until next summer and is expected to last several weeks.

Prosecutors have indicated that presenting their case to a jury could take multiple weeks.

Court filings show prosecutors say their evidence includes multiple controlled purchases of marijuana, records involving roughly 200 accounts, hundreds of hours of surveillance and dozens of hours of wiretap recordings.

Lucas has publicly maintained her innocence and remained defiant after the indictment was announced last month.

“I have one thing to say, I am not a victim, I am a survivor,” Lucas told reporters last month. “I've been fighting all my life and I continue to fight now.”

Monday’s arraignment marks the next major step in the case, with Lucas expected to formally enter her plea and the court potentially setting the timeline for a trial involving all seven defendants.

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