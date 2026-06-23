Virginia's $250 public marijuana fine faces advocate pushback

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia lawmakers announced the fine for smoking marijuana in public would rise to $250 as part of a recently passed budget framework. The increase was seen as a compromise after Gov. Spanberger initially proposed charging people with a misdemeanor.

"We believe this final framework strikes the right balance for enforcement mechanisms but also an accountability but also not harming those who just choose to participate in the market," said State Sen. Lashrecse Aird (D-Petersburg).

The current fine is $25. The increase would not take effect until July 1, 2027.

Some advocates are hoping the provision can be removed before then. Chelsea Higgs Wise, executive director of Marijuana Justice — an organization pushing for fair marijuana laws — said the increased fine would push racial disparities and hurt lower-income people.

"We just have to keep the fines low. Please don't make us beg for racial justice and relief when we call this legalization," Wise said.

"For people experiencing homelessness, $250 can be a catastrophic economic barrier, and unpaid court debts can lead to warrants, can lead to renewed criminal exposure," Wise said.

A local business owner said he felt the proposal struck a fair compromise between what the governor proposed and the current law.

"It's kind of a good compromise between the two no one wants to go to jail for smoking cannabis but you also dont want it around your kids when youre at a park trying to enjoy a family day," said Dustin Weekley.

News 3 checked in with Senn Aird as she is one of the lawmakers behind the legalization deal. Aird said she understands the concerns and plans to examine the provision.

She released a statement saying in part, "a compromise means not every issue is settled perfectly. This is one we intend to examine closely through the Joint Cannabis Commission before it takes effect."

The debate over marijuana legalization in Virginia has continued for years and is expected to continue into the future.

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