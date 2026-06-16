Watch Live: Gov. Spanberger makes announcement about retail marijuana in Virginia

Gov. Abigail Spanberger is making an announcement about retail marijuana market legislation in Virginia.

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House Bill 642, by Del. Paul Krizek, and Senate Bill 542, from Sen. Lashrecse Aird, would have created a retail marijuana market, legalizing recreational sales to adults. This session, lawmakers passed the bill this year, but Spanberger sent it back to the General Assembly with amendments.

Among other items, Spanberger proposed pushing the start date back to July 2027, but after the General Assembly rejected her changes, Spanberger vetoed the bill.

House lawmakers did recently say they have also reached a deal with Spanberger to create a recreational retail marijuana market through the budget.

"It's just a matter of finishing the legal edits," said Del. Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax), one of the patrons of the legislation. "The whole compromise should be ready by Tuesday morning."

Virginia has until June 30 to pass a new budget before the state runs out of funds, Spanberger has notably backed the House's budget proposal.

Virginia first legalized marijuana possession for adults aged 21 and older in 2021, but bills to legalize non-medical sales have been vetoed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

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