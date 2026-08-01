VSP issue missing critical adult alert for Newport News woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman, last seen Friday evening.

Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department on Saturday at 8:10 a.m.

Police are looking for Carolyn Matthews, a Black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. She has a glass eye.

Matthews was last seen July 31 at 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street in Newport News. She was possibly wearing a purple flowered shirt and a blue jacket. She is believed to be on foot.

Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, as determined by the Newport News Police Department.

Anyone with information on Matthews' whereabouts is asked to contact Newport News Police Department 24/7 dispatch at (757) 247-2500. Complete information is also available at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.

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