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VSP issue missing critical adult alert for Newport News woman

Newport News Critical Missing Adult Alert
Virginia State Police
Newport News Critical Missing Adult Alert
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are searching for a missing 76-year-old woman, last seen Friday evening.

Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Newport News Police Department on Saturday at 8:10 a.m.

Police are looking for Carolyn Matthews, a Black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 200 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. She has a glass eye.

Matthews was last seen July 31 at 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Main Street in Newport News. She was possibly wearing a purple flowered shirt and a blue jacket. She is believed to be on foot.

Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety, as determined by the Newport News Police Department.

Anyone with information on Matthews' whereabouts is asked to contact Newport News Police Department 24/7 dispatch at (757) 247-2500. Complete information is also available at alerts.vsp.virginia.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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