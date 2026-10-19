Hampton Halloween trail raising money for nonprofit preparing people for jobs in the construction industry

HAMPTON, Va. — It’s that time of year when Halloween trails like the one at Buckroe Coffee Co. in Hampton are popping up. But the trail at the coffee shop is a little different.

Along with being an opportunity for seasonal fun it's also an opportunity to help others, like Alex Johnson. Johnson is raking in new experiences at Buckroe Coffee Co. and that’s giving him a new lease on life.

“In the past couple of months, I had a seizure," Johnson said.

Because of the seizure, he lost his job and can’t drive. Thanks to a friend, he was able to join Operation Restoration. Buckroe Coffee Co. co-owner David Spring is one of the founders of it.

“It’s a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It’s dedicated to educating and empowering people who, historically, haven’t had access to the skills and the tools to work within the construction industry," Spring explained.

Watch: Hampton coffee shop stepping up to help nonprofit in need give away bikes

Hampton coffee shop stepping up to help nonprofit in need give away bikes

Those who join the nonprofit work with professionals fixing up houses. Johnson also works at the coffee shop when he can.

“When you are at a lower position, it is very easy to fall lower. But, with Operation Restoration it is the other way around. It is very easy to climb your way back up as long as you have the determination to do so," said Johnson.

For the second year, a Halloween trail had been set up at the coffee shop to raise money to help cover the cost of working on houses. Spring knows first-hand how beneficial being exposed to that work can be.

Watch: Organizer of large, unpermitted gathering at Buckroe Beach partnering with local coffee shop to move forward

Organizer of large, unpermitted gathering at Buckroe Beach partnering with local coffee shop to move forward

“I found out I was going to be a father when I was 15. By the time I was 16, I had a car seat in my car and I needed to earn money. I was given the opportunity by a local construction person and it pretty much set the floor of my skill sets. I know at any time I can leave my house with a truck and a tool bag and I can make $30 an hour," said Spring.

“I see myself preparing for going to schooling whenever I can. Currently, doing these little odd jobs is helping me build myself up to be ready to do that schooling in the future. I believe I’ll go to school to be a mechanical engineer," Johnson said

The Halloween trail was scheduled to be open every Friday and Saturday night in October. After that, Spring planned to convert it into a Christmas display, also a fundraiser for the nonprofit.

Watch for Colter Anstaett's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Colter? Email him.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.