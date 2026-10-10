Community yard sale raises money to help family of Hampton man hit and killed while mowing his grass

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton neighbors came together Saturday to help one another after a tragedy. A community yard sale was held to raise money for the family of a man hit and killed mowing his grass.

Toys, clothes, strollers, and more were available Saturday inside and out at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Mercury Blvd.

Simone Williams organized the sale. She is the president of the Riverdale Regional Civic Association.

Watch: Neighbors say hit and run highlights need for traffic control in their Hampton neighborhood

Neighbors say hit and run highlights need for traffic control in their Hampton neighborhood

The church's secretary, Sue Clemens, said she couldn’t say no when asked if the event could be held there.

On August 23, 42-year-old Brandon Jordan was hit by a car while he was mowing the grass at his home in the Riverdale neighborhood.

In response, News 3 talked with residents in the neighborhood who say the crash highlights their ongoing concerns about speeding there.

Watch: Neighbors raise concerns about speeding on Johnstown Road following death of landscaper in Chesapeake crash

Neighbors raise concerns about speeding on Johnstown Road following the death of landscaper in Chesapeake crash

At the time, police were still investigating the crash and had not determined if speeding was a factor.

“When you have ideas, you don’t know if they’re a good idea or not. But when you see it come to action, and then you have volunteers and people you don’t know, it just makes it even more rewarding knowing that you’re making a difference," said Williams.

“It’s very easy, with things the way they are these days, for people to feel negative about everything. But yeah, this definitely a positive expression of care for each other and it’s been a positive experience," Clemens explained.

If you would like to help the family, you can e-mail the civic association at rrca23666@gmail.com.

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