Man shot on Lanier Crescent in Portsmouth early Halloween morning, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot early Saturday in Portsmouth early on Halloween, and police are investigating, authorities said.

Portsmouth police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Lanier Crescent just before 12:10 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Medics took the man to a an hospital for treatment, police said. There was no word on the severity of his injuries.

Police said the shooting is an active investigation. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line's P3 Tips app or on their website at www.portscrimeline.com."

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.