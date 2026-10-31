First Warning Forecast: Cooler with increasing clouds for Halloween!

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Happy Halloween! Today will start off with sunny skies, followed by some clouds moving in during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 60s, with winds out of the NE at 5-15 mph and no chance of rain. We'll see mostly cloudy skies this evening, with temperatures falling into the 50s for trick-or-treating. Overnight lows will reach the low 50s and 40s inland, with mostly cloudy skies expected. Don't forget the clocks go back an hour tonight!

Tomorrow starts out with some clouds followed by clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, with light winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. We'll see mostly clear skies overnight and lows in the 40s to around 50.

Dry conditions will continue to start next week, with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s Monday. We'll see some mostly cloudy skies on Monday, followed by partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. Election Day will feature warmer weather with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.

Later next week will be unsettled as a system to our west begins to move towards Hampton Roads. We'll see showers arrive Wednesday night, with scattered showers expected Thursday and Friday.

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