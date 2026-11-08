Chesapeake church honors veterans with special service and free Thanksgiving turkeys

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Days before Veterans Day, Chesapeake Baptist Church brought veterans, active-duty military families and community members together Sunday for a service focused on remembrance, gratitude and giving back.

Pastored by senior pastor Matt Nettesheim, the church held two Veterans Sunday services featuring special music, a color guard and a flag-passing ceremony honoring those who have served.

For veterans Isabel Martell-Dixon and her husband, Al Dixon, the service was a moving recognition of a community with deep military ties.

“It was great. It was touching. It was very touching,” Martell-Dixon said. “I appreciate that.”

Martell-Dixon said she joined the Army in 1979 and retired in 2019 after decades of service that included time in Kuwait and Iraq and during Desert Storm. Her husband served in the U.S. Marine Corps and recalled being stationed in places including Okinawa and Mount Fuji in Japan.

Martell-Dixon said she chose to attend Sunday specifically because of the church’s recognition of veterans.

“Never forget us common soldiers. Never forget us,” she said when asked why Veterans Day observances are important.

During the ceremony, church member and former U.S. Navy hospital corpsman Frank Sgromolo was presented with the flag in recognition of his 15 years of service.

Sgromolo said the ceremony brought a mixture of emotions.

“A lot of pride for my country, a lot of love for my church, my God, and thankfulness for the freedoms that we have here in this country,” Sgromolo said. “But also a little bit of sadness, as I remember those, not everybody always comes home. Sadness for them and especially for the families, it’s always tough on the families.”

The recognition inside the church was only one part of Sunday’s event.

Veterans and active-duty families who attended either service were also given a free Thanksgiving turkey to take home.

But Martell-Dixon said the turkey she and her husband received will instead go to someone else.

“I have a friend that has more kids than I do. It’s just only me and my husband, so I’ll pass it on to a family that’s in need, not us,” she said. “I’d rather pass it to somebody that could use it.”

For the Dixons, that decision reflects the same spirit of service the church was celebrating.

“Everybody’s not blessed, so we try to help others,” Al Dixon said.

As Veterans Day approaches, Martell-Dixon said the recognition carries an especially personal meaning for her. Her father was also a veteran, and she said she has lost fellow service members over the years.

“Happy Veterans Day to those who are here, who’s gone and who were never forgotten,” she said.

Members of the Chesapeake Baptist Church community said they look forward to continuing the Veterans Day service tradition next year.

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