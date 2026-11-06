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Mission BBQ truck stolen from Chesapeake location; later found damaged

Top stories in Norfolk, Virginia on Nov. 6, 2026
Mission BBQ Truck stolen
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CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Mission BBQ truck was stolen from a location in Chesapeake overnight and later found damaged, according to police.

Police said the truck was stolen from the Mission BBQ on Battlefield Boulevard around 2 a.m. Friday. It was found near South Street and Elm Avenue in Portsmouth in a vacant lot.

Mission BBQ Truck stolen

The extent of the damage to the truck is unknown, but it is believed to be transmission damage. A cost of repairs has not been determined.

Investigators are searching for video from neighboring businesses.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTKR.com for updates. Email News 3 if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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