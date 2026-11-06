Virginia developing single app for all missing person alerts

YORK COUNTY — Virginia is working toward creating a single app that would combine information from multiple missing person alert systems into one centralized platform.

Earlier this year, the Virginia Department of State Police was directed to develop the app. The state budget included more than $300,000 for the project.

"We were seeing missing people on social media, but not necessarily seeing the alerts through like the Amber Alert. There were also several kinds of alerts that existed in the state, and there was no one place to know how community members could be informed and possibly mobilized for missing, exploited, or even taken, neglected seniors, people with disabilities, children," said Charvalla West, CEO of United Way Virginia Peninsula.

Charvalla West with United Way Virginia Peninsula is one of the champions behind the move, working with York County Commonwealth Attorney Krystyn Reid and Senator Danny Diggs .

Users will be able to receive missing person alerts in one place. Plans also call for a way to submit tips — something West says is needed to make a difference in community support.

"When we give our time and pay attention and show kindness to others, things like being missing and exploited or left alone happen less," said West.

The app is still in the planning stages.

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