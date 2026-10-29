Man killed after fatal crash into VDOT contractor car: VSP

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man was killed after he crashed into a Virginia Department of Transportation contractor vehicle on Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 6:39 p.m. on Wednesday, VSP arrived at the scene of a fatal two-car crash on I-64 East in York County. A VDOT contractor vehicle was driving slowly in the left lane with hazard lights on to provide a "safety net" for a construction crew setting up warning signs when a Ford Mustang hit the car, according to the preliminary investigation.

The Mustang driver, 52-year-old Michael Ohman of Newport News, was seriously injured in the crash and died at the hospital, according to VSP. No VDOT contractors were injured.

This incident remains under investigation.

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