Williamsburg Christian Academy requires clear backpacks, adds new security measures after gun incident

WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg Christian Academy is rolling out new security measures, including a clear backpack requirement for all students, following an incident involving a 10-year-old student accused of bringing a handgun to school in a backpack last week.

In an email sent to parents Monday, Head of School Mark Kirk said only clear backpacks will be permitted on campus effective immediately. The school has purchased clear backpacks for students who need them.

The policy is part of a broader list of security changes announced by the school.

According to the email, Williamsburg Christian Academy will increase the frequency of locker checks, conduct backpack inspections during arrival, and require students with athletic bags to leave them at the main office for inspection before using them during the school day.

The school also said law enforcement officers will be present periodically on campus this week and throughout the school year. Faculty and staff participated in situational awareness and safety training Monday, and school leaders said a full review of existing security protocols is underway.

The changes come days after police said a 10-year-old student brought an unloaded handgun onto campus in a backpack.

Before the school announced the new measures, some parents told News 3 they wanted to see additional steps taken to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Watch previous coverage: Williamsburg Christian Academy promises added security after gun incident; parents voice concerns

Williamsburg Christian Academy promises added security after gun incident; parents voice concerns

Parent Zach Dial, said he supported the school's decision to pause classes Monday, provide staff training and host a town hall meeting for families.

"I think it's the right step," Dial said. "We did have a scare. So now let's get the teachers to regroup, work as a team and move forward, see what we can do as a school to prevent it from happening again."

The school hosted a parent town hall Monday evening that included remarks from school leaders, Williamsburg-James City County law enforcement representatives and members of the school's board of directors. The agenda included a review of current security protocols, discussion of the newly announced measures and an opportunity for parents to ask questions.

School leaders told parents additional long-term security changes are still being considered.

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