Seaford Elementary teacher charged with assault and battery of special needs student: YPSO

SEAFORD, Va. — A teacher at Seaford Elementary School was charged on Friday with assault and battery of a special needs student, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

On Oct. 8, YPSO was told that a Seaford Elementary teacher allegedly assaulted a student. The sheriff's office investigated and determined that a teacher had assaulted a special needs student, according to YPSO.

31-year-old Megan Slade Furlough of Newport News was arrested on Oct. 9 and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

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